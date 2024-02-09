Inseparable dog duo at Shrewsbury rehoming centre seek loving new home this Valentine's Day

The team at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury are looking after two-year-old Lurcher siblings Rocco and Tess, who have found themselves looking for love after a change in their owner's circumstances meant that they could no longer look after them.

The pair have been staying at the Shrewsbury rehoming centre since November, but the team hopes that with love in the air, their search for a furry-tail ending will end.

Rocco (left) and Tess

Thomas Livings, assistant manager at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, said: “There’s one thing for sure, whoever falls for Rocco and Tess will certainly get double the love. They are inseparable and have proved themselves to be the perfect house guests in their foster home: enjoying a walk, playing in the garden and then snuggling up together on the sofa.”

Rocco and Tess adore being with people and like to make friends with everyone they meet. They need to be the only dogs in the home as Tess doesn’t like to share Rocco with any other four-legged friends and although Rocco always likes to be by Tess' side, he also likes to be with his human friends.

Rocco (left) and Tess

"Therefore, any home alone time will need to be built up gradually so he can learn to trust that his new family aren’t leaving forever, they will be coming home again.

“Rocco and Tess really are lovely. They have a great bond and we know it won’t take them long to build a bond with their new family too.

"They can live with children and will be a wonderful addition to a home. They have been much loved all their lives and we hope that when it comes to them this Valentine’s Day, they find their special someone.”

For more information and to see all the dogs looking for love at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, visit dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/our-centres/shrewsbury.