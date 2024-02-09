Shropshire hospital director and son reach the top of Africa's highest peak in aid of charity

Nigel Lee, director of strategy and partnerships at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), and his son, Flight Lieutenant Tom Lee, took six days to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, reaching the summit on Wednesday, January 24.

The father and son team took on the challenge to raise money for the cancer fund of the SaTH Charity and the RAF Benevolent Fund.

They started the trek on Friday, January 19, and had to contend with thunderstorms, sunny spells, sleet and rain.

Despite the preparation they had undertaken the climb proved difficult, and both suffered with the effects of altitude sickness including headaches and a lack of appetite.

Nigel and Tom Lee

Nigel said: “Reaching the summit was the culmination of a week of arduous trekking and ascent, and we were all delighted to get to the peak – and especially that all nine of our trekking group achieved this too.

"Getting to the summit with my son was a very special moment for the both of us – we had a big hug – and a cry!

“It was certainly a tough challenge – high altitude, long days and tough terrain, but we had a great group of fellow trekkers (including some doctors from Canada) and excellent local guides who helped us at every stage to achieve our aim.

“We are both hugely grateful for the support from friends, family and supporters, and really appreciate everyone who has kindly donated to our two super charities, the RAF Benevolent and SaTH Charity.”

Nigel and Tom Lee in their SaTH Charity T-shirts.

Julia Clarke, director of public participation, said: “On behalf of SaTH Charity and the patients and families that will benefit from the funds raised we would like to say a very big thank you and congratulations on the achievement of climbing the highest single free-standing mountain in the world.”

The pair are hoping to raise £6,000 and people can still donate via their Just Giving page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/NigelandTomNHSandRAF