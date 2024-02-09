Charity shop set to close for makeover

The changes to the shop on Shrewsbury's Oteley Road, near the Percy Throwers Garden Centre, iare planned to create a better place for supporters to shop and donate – and for volunteers to spend their time.

The makeover, which is set to take place from Saturday, February 17, to Tuesday, February 27, will also mean there will be more pre-loved clothing, accessories, toys and goodies to electronics books and games on sale at the shop than ever before.

Mike Gill, area manager, said: “We are excited to give our successful Shrewsbury Oteley Road shop a makeover. This is one of our most popular shops and the community helps raise thousands every week, which is amazing.

“Our makeover plans will mean that we will be able to have more items on sale and be able to take more donations, which will mean that we will be able to raise even more money.”

During the makeover, the shop will be closed and supporters who wish to make donations are being asked not to leave them at the door of the shop.

There will be dedicated days and times when a van will be at the shop to receive donations.

People can find these on a poster, which will be in the shop window or by calling the retail office on 01691 672607.

“Every purchase made pays for vital care for seriously ill local children. We would like to thank all of our amazing supporters in the Welshpool area for all their support over the years, and we look forward to seeing you all again soon,” added Mike.

People who are interested in supporting Hope House, or would like to find out more about joining the Hope House family and volunteering in the shop can visit www.hopehouse.org.uk.