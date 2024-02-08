Residents reassured over fire risk after enforcement notice on Shrewsbury block of flats

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service visited Coton Manor, in Berwick Road, for an inspection just before Christmas after resident's raised concerns over fire safety at the 1960s building.

The five-storey property, which contains 67 flats, was deemed to be a fire risk after 'fire shafts' included in the building's original design were found to be in breach of modern fire regulations.

The shafts carry utilities up through the 1960s building but are no longer deemed safe following a toughening of fire regulations after the Grenfell disaster, as they could allow smoke to filter through the building.

Property management company Rendall & Rittner, which took over running the building in 2022, has been told to make the building safe and has written to inform tenants of the enforcement notice.

In the letter, which has been seen by the Shropshire Star, Rendall & Ritter said that the "problem with the shafts" had been "recognised for a number of years".

The letter added: "The block of flats were designed and constructed in such a way. Now that this letter has been issued, and it will be followed up next week with the formal enforcement notice, we need to act swiftly and collaboratively."