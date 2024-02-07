Community centre accepts donation from Shrewsbury firm

The Darwin Community Centre in Frankwell, which is run by volunteers, is back fully up and running after the challenges of the pandemic.

As it gets back on its feet, the centre has received a £250 donation from Heal Planning and Developments.

The group is based at St Mary's Street in Shrewsbury, and the firm's associate, Jon Peters, handed the cheque to the centre's chair, Judith Williams, and its bookings secretary and events organiser Lucy Wagner.

The centre is housed in a Grade II Listed building with two floors of oak timbered space which is used by groups of all ages.

Mrs Williams said they were thrilled to receive the latest donation and added that it would help with the maintenance of the building.

She said: "We are fully inclusive and encourage all sections of the community to use our facilities.

"During Covid we suffered badly with closure, as the heating had to be kept on or the building would have become damp and decayed."

Mrs Williams said the centre, which has a licensed bar and can arrange entertainment and decoration, raises money from booking fees and hosts weddings, parties, meetings, dance classes, yoga, martial arts, music and drama, and show rehearsals.