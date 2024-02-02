Disgusted Shrewsbury mum films 'so much toilet paper' spotted by daughter in River Severn
A disgusted mum has spoken out about the state of the county's major river after her five-year-old daughter spotted what looked like "toilet paper" floating in the water.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Sarah Clayton was walking to school with little Fern between the railway bridge and the English Bridge in Shrewsbury on Thursday morning when her daughter spotted scrunched up white paper.
Sarah, a climate change Phd researcher, took to X to tweet: "Walking to school my daughter shouts 'mum! mum! There's so much loo roll in the river!'
"Its true. Absolutely grim...coming from sewage outflow but there's been no exceptional weather."
She said the river looked awful but there was no smell.