Comedy festival to support county charity

Money donated will support the organisation’s mission to provide the highest standards of specialist palliative and specialist end-of-life care through a range of services whether at its two hospice locations in Shropshire or at an individual’s home.

Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival (SICF) co-director Beth McGowan, said: “Raising money for Severn Hospice has a very personal resonance for me. My father passed away in 2018 and the Severn Hospice at home team cared for him and supported us as a family so well in his final weeks.

"It is a fantastic organisation which touches so many people’s lives in Shropshire. SICF will be donating based on ticket sales and there will also be an opportunity for audiences to make a personal contribution at all the festival performances.”

Professor Derek Willis, medical director at Severn Hospice, said: “We couldn’t provide any of our services without support from the community. I know the comedy festival is a fantastic event and really popular and it is so good of the organisers to choose us to benefit in this way.

“We have to raise £2 for every £3 we spend on care so donations from festival-goers will make a serious difference for the patients and families we look after.”

SICF takes place from July 11 to 14 at venues throughout Shrewsbury, which so far include Albert & Co, Frankville, the Old Market Hall, Henry Tudor House, The Loft at The Old Post Office, culminating in the Gala Show at Theatre Severn on the Sunday.

Tickets for the SICF Gala Show on July 14 are £35 and available through the Theatre Severn box office on 01743 281281 or online http://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/shrewsbury-international-comedy-festival-gala/