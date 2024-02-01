Farmer who drove over police stinger in mother's car while high on cocaine gets road ban

Liam Lloyd, of Plealey Lane, Longden, was also found to be in possession of a lock knife when he was arrested on April 11 last year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that Lloyd had previously admitted driving his mother's Vauxhall Insignia on Great Lyth Farm near Shrewsbury without a correct licence, having no insurance, failing to stop for police and driving while under the influence of cocaine.

He also admitted to failing to turn up to court on a previous court date and was convicted of possession of the lock knife in his absence earlier this year.