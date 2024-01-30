Peter's close shave to support Shropshire charity

Peter Love was unable to undertake his customary Santa duties at Christmas due to unforeseen circumstances but his annual fundraising beard shave still took place.

Peter’s Rotary club – Shrewsbury Severn – agreed to sponsor his beard shave in support of the Lingen Davies Cancer Charity.

He dedicated his latest beard shave to the memory of fellow Rotarian Bunny Parker who passed away month.

Peter's shave was carried out by Matt Glover of hairdressers Risdon’s Barbers of Shrewsbury Market Hall.

Rotary club president David Morris said: ''Whilst we badly missed all of Peter's Santa support work this year it was good to find out that during this period his beard did still carry on growing and with considerable vigour!

“We are really hoping that Peter's record hair growth will also produce a record level of donations from all of our friends, generous partners and supporters."

