Shrewsbury's Riverside centre to close next month ahead of demolition

The move is part of Shropshire Council's long-term plans for a major redevelopment of the Riverside and Smithfield Road area of the town.

The centre will be closed on February 5, with the demolition being funded by £19m of Levelling Up money from the UK Government.

The demolition will be the first stage in the project and will pave the way for what are described as 'key enabling works', allowing the clearance of the site, ahead of the creation of a landmark new public park next to Roushill.

The council says the plan will 're-invigorate the area, creating a green and inviting public meeting space and allowing the town to embrace one of its best assets, the River Severn'.

The planning application for the demolition of the Riverside centre is now in its final stage, and the outcome will be announced shortly.

As preparation for the work Shropshire Council moved tenants out of the Riverside centre, having done similar within the Pride Hill centre before its closure.

The council has said the leases for the units at the centre were drawn up with the potential for the site's closure in mind – to allow the units to be vacant when required.

It said the management team for the Riverside centre has kept tenants "fully informed" of progress as the need to close the Riverside centre became necessary – and has worked with them on relocations where possible.

One of those affected is Rob Buckley, owner of the Cycle Shop in the Riverside centre, who will be relocating to the middle level of the Darwin shopping centre imminently.

Direct access to the Riverside centre will be closed, with alternative routes via Raven Meadows, the Darwin shopping centre and Roushill, set to be signposted to help visitors understand the recommended routes.

Access using lifts from the Raven Meadows multi-story car park to the Darwin centre will remain unchanged.

Over recent years the council has focussed retail shopping inside the Darwin Shopping Centre.

Ian Nellins, Deputy Leader of Shropshire Council, hailed the 'transformative' potential of the project.

He said: “We have always been clear on our intention to develop the Riverside centre, so I am delighted to see that progress on such an important stage in this re-development is getting underway.

"We were very pleased with the responses to the consultation and this upcoming work demonstrates the Council’s commitment to this project.

"We want to create a desirable destination for Shrewsbury’s residents and visitors that is like no other town in the UK.

"This is a transformative and innovative project which will create jobs, bring new investment into the town centre and help grow the county’s economy."