Van hits parked cars on main road into Shrewsbury

The collision happened on Berwick Road, Coton Hill. Firefighters and the police were in attendance, but paramedics were not needed.

As of now, the AA's traffic monitoring page says the route it clear.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 1003am on Friday, January 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury involving van into parked cars. Crews used small gear to make vehicle safe."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury.