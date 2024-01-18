'Shrewsbury's worst road' set to be resurfaced this summer

A stretch of Welshpool Road between the Oxon Business Park and the A5 Churncote roundabout has been described as being in a "shocking" state by residents.

Locals claim the issue has been ongoing for several years but has been made worse by heavy machinery from nearby housing developments.

Recent reports to Shropshire Council have noted the poor road surface, worn markings and numerous potholes.

An accident in November saw residents appeal to Shropshire Council to get the degraded and potholed stretch of tarmac fixed.

'The worst road in Shrewsbury' Welshpool Road is set to be resurfaced

The authority said at the time that it was currently drafting its resurfacing programme for the next financial year and that the road was set to be considered.

Now county councillor Alex Wagner, who branded the stretch of tarmac "the worst road in Shrewsbury", has said the authority has agreed to resurface the road this summer.

Posting a copy of a letter he had received from Shropshire Council, Lib Dem Councillor Wagner told Facebook: "Good news on Welshpool Road resurfacing.

"Highways have today told me that resurfacing from Shelton to Gains Park is now in the schedule for later this year."

In the letter, Shropshire Council said the A458 had been identified by "local engineering judgement and asset management data" as needing "essential maintenance".

It said the resurfacing work will take place between April and August 2024, and warned road closures "will be required to ensure the safety of road users and those carrying out the work".

The letter added: "The scheme will involve resurfacing work, which is the placement of a new asphalt layer which is applied by a paving machine and then rolled to achieve a smooth, strong surface."

Councillor Wagner said: "I am going to suggest it might be a good chance to put in the promised drop-curb crossings and sort the pavement/hedge situation out too."