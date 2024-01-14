Shrewsbury's FA Cup game brought online bonanza for Welsh TV Channel

S4C said the record number of viewing sessions on BBC iPlayer came during the first week of 2024. There were close to 350,000 streams between the first and the seventh of January.

As well as a 22 per cent increase in the streaming of S4C programmes on BBC iPlayer during this period compared to last year, S4C Clic also saw a 22 per cent increase in viewings in the same period.

The programmes that saw the largest number of viewers were the football match between Shrewsbury Town and Wrexham on Janury 7, and the rugby derby between the Scarlets and the Dragons.

The TV channel received £7.5m of additional funding from the UK Government's Department of Culture, Media, and Sport to develop the provision on digital platforms.

Geraint Evans, S4C’s Joint Interim Chief Executive, said: "As viewing habits change, the challenge for S4C is to ensure that our content is available to viewers on whatever platform suits them. Our programmes need to create noise and make an impression because of all the competition that exist. These latest figures show that the multi-platform strategy is succeeding.

“We are aiming to enrich the viewing experience on iPlayer through our partnership with the BBC, while at the same time trying to ensure that S4C Clic is available on more viewing platforms.

“Our thanks go to S4C staff and our partners in the sector here in Wales, for the ingenuity and creativity that attracts our audience to the content."

The Shrewsbury V Wrexham game saw the home side go out to Wrexham in the third round of the cup.