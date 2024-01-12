Revealed: This is what Shropshire Council's parking fee increases really mean for you

The move has been met with criticism and concern from some businesses, while opposition politicians have called for a re-think over the 'drastic' increases.

Cash-strapped Shropshire Council has however claimed that the move will make a significant difference to its coffers – bringing in an extra £1.76m a year.

But while the council considers the bigger picture, the question is what will the changes mean for shoppers, workers, or just people visiting – whether they be local or from further afield.

It's not just how much you pay for each hour that is likely to change either, some car parks will see charges introduced for Sundays and past 6pm, while season tickets – favoured by workers, are seeing a major hike.

Shropshire Council's cabinet is set to take a decision on the changes on Wednesday.

The authority has not published a full list of what the costs mean for each car park but after examining the proposals and the council's previous bands for its car parks the following appear to be the key planned changes.

*Shrewsbury's main Frankwell Car Park, and Frankwell Riverside and Quay

– hourly cost up from 80p to £1.20p

– Removal of capped eight hour maximum fee – replaced with hourly charge for all hours

– Introduction of charging from 6pm – currently free

– Sunday and bank holiday charge goes from free to half charge

– Season ticket up from £640 to £960

*Shrewsbury's Raven Meadows Multi-storey

– Hourly cost frozen at £2

– Removal of capped eight hour maximum fee – replaced with hourly charge for all hours

– Sunday and bank holiday parking to remain £2 all day

*Shrewsbury's St Julians Friars

– Hourly cost up from £1.20 to £1.60

– Removal of capped eight hour maximum fee – replaced with hourly charge for all hours

– Sunday and bank holiday charges to go up from half price to full price

– Season ticket up from £512 to £681

*Shrewsbury's Abbey Foregate

– Hourly cost up from 60p to £1

– Removal of capped eight hour maximum fee – replaced with hourly charge for all hours

– Sunday and bank holiday parking goes up to half price from free

– Season ticket up from £480 to £800

*Shrewsbury's Bridge Street, St Austin's Street and The Quarry

– Hourly cost up from £2 to 2.80p

– Introduction of charging from 6pm – currently free

– Sunday and bank holiday cost goes up from half price to full price

*On-street parking in Shrewsbury

– Increase in hourly fee from £2.80 to £3.60

*Bridgnorth's Listley Street North and South, and Sainsbury's