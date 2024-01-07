Here's why you are likely to see more police and the force drone in Shrewsbury today

Shrewsbury Town will be hosting Wrexham AFC in the third round cup tie which kicks off in front of a sell out crowd at 2pm at the Croud Meadow in Meole Brace.

West Mercia Police say supporters and residents will see an increase in officers on patrol throughout the day.

They will also be using a drone to keep an eye on the situation from the skies.

Supt Stu Bill, the West Mercia Police match commander for the game, said: “Shrewsbury Town and Wrexham FC are both family clubs, with many people of all ages and backgrounds attending on a regular basis.

"We know the overwhelming vast majority of football fans are good natured and do not cause any concern whatsoever and we want to make sure we are doing all we can so they can enjoy the game.

“The small minority who are not genuine fans and are looking to engage in anti-social behaviour or criminal activity will be dealt with robustly.

"We will work collaboratively with both football clubs to identify those involved in disorder, pursue criminal proceedings, and apply for Football Banning Orders for those involved. Football Banning Orders should act as strong deterrent to anyone intent on causing disorder.

West Mercia Police's dedicated football police officers have worked with colleagues at North Wales Police and both clubs.

If you have any information or concerns leading up to this match, this can be reported online at https://www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/

Officers say in an emergency or if a crime is taking place always ring 999.