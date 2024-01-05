Air ambulance takes man to hospital after medical emergency at leisure centre
A man has been flown to hospital after a medical emergency at a county leisure centre.
The Midlands Air Ambulance was called to the Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury at around 9.40am.
A spokesman for the ambulance service said that the patient had been airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital after treatment at the scene.
He said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre at 9.41am.
"Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, in a serious condition.
"Following treatment at the scene, he was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment."
The air ambulance had landed in the Quarry.