Air ambulance takes man to hospital after medical emergency at leisure centre

The Midlands Air Ambulance was called to the Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury at around 9.40am.

The air ambulance before landing at Shrewsbury's Quarry

A spokesman for the ambulance service said that the patient had been airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital after treatment at the scene.

He said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre at 9.41am.

"Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, in a serious condition.

"Following treatment at the scene, he was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment."

The air ambulance had landed in the Quarry.