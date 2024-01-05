Abnormal becoming normal according to showground boss – as town faces major flooding multiple times a year

The showground has been badly hit by flooding again in recent days and Ian Bebbington, CEO of the venue said more thought is needed to prevent the issue making homes uninhabitable and businesses unviable.

He said: "It has not been the worst one we have had but it is into every building on the site so that will be a two to three week clear up."

Mr Bebbington said the site had also lost the electrics due to the flood, presenting a further headache to solve when the waters recede.

He said: "We hope it has not done too much damage to those because that is where the costs lie."

Mr Bebbington, who has been at the showground for 11 years, said he had seen a steadying worsening of the situation, with major floods coming more and more frequently.

He said: "We have had 100-year-floods three times in four years.

"It is my 11th year at the showground and I have seen a significant change in the pattern over that time.

"When I was in my early years at the showground it would be flooded once every couple of years, you would have a break for a few years – now it is every year, and it is not just once, it is now multiple times each year.

"We actually had a flood in October last year which just got into the buildings. Back in the day that was like 'oh my god' but now it is nothing.

"When you scale it up the abnormal has now become the normal."

He added: "That flood we have just had now is just becoming normal and that's horrific. It is not once or three or four years, it is now every year."

Mr Bebbington said that the clean-up would likely cost more than £15,000, but he said the issue was nothing compared to the difficulties faced by people whose homes have been hit by the flooding.

He said that the issue also impacts events at the showground – one of the town's most important venues, and has a knock-on effect on Shrewsbury's economy by limiting the number of visitors.

He said that the site had been forced to cancel camping for around 100 people over New Year – all of which would have been bringing people and money into the town.

He said: "It is not just about the clean-up cost, it is about how we cannot open up to the public, particularly visitors, and Shrewsbury is a very well respected town for visitors, bringing lots of people into the town from outside every year and they love it, and when you can't bring them into the town that is clearly going to impact on the local economy."

Mr Bebbington said that there were only so many precautions they could take against flooding.

He said: "What happens is it blows all the fuses, it blows all the electrics but there is only so high you can put the hand dryers – then you get comments from visitors saying 'I had to get a ladder for the electric point!'"

Mr Bebbington said consideration was needed over what can be done to limit the severity of flooding.

He said: "The most concerning thing for me is it is multiple times a year, we just can't sustain a rain event in Mid Wales anymore."

Mr Bebbington said he could not understand why dredging for rivers is no longer carried out.

He said: "I don't know why dredging is such a dirty word. I am limited in my scientific understanding but if you get a bath and throw a bucket of sand in there you won't get as much water in there."

"We have not been doing it for years."

He added: "Barriers are not the answer – they are just a sticking plaster to the problem."