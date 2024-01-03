Two Shrewsbury College sites will be closed tomorrow due to flooding disruption

In an announcement the college said the current flooding forecast meant it had taken the decision to shut both the English Bridge and Welsh Bridge campuses.

It said the London Road campus will be "open as usual".

A spokesman said: "As a consequence of the flooding in the town centre, and the warning that the river level is still rising towards a peak tomorrow around lunchtime, English and Welsh Bridge campuses will be closed on Thursday, January 4.

"Please note that London Road Campus will be open as usual, and the timetable will operate as normal.

"Students with lessons timetabled at English and Welsh Bridge campuses on Thursday, January 4, will be contacted by their teachers and/or tutors with the arrangements for remote delivery.

"Students should check Teams and/or email for instructions.

"Please note teachers and tutors will provide this information by 9.30am Thursday, January 4, at the latest. All students should make every effort to attend online lessons and complete work set online, and registers will be taken for all lessons.

"The London Road campus will be open as normal for timetabled lessons. Students attending London Road campus should travel to college only if it is safe to do so.

"Students attending London Road who travel by bus and train should check the services are running as normal before travelling.

"If you have any concerns, please contact your teacher or tutor. Please note they will reply to you tomorrow.

"We will provide a further update on Thursday, January 4, regarding the plans for Friday. Currently we would anticipate English and Welsh bridge campuses being open as usual on Friday."