Scams to be subject of talk at Shrewsbury Hard of Hearing group

Janet Guice from Age Concern is set to speak at the Shrewsbury Hard of Hearing group when it meets at the United Reformed Church Hall near English Bridge Coleham Head on Monday, January 8.

The group has a text to screen system for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, and also a loop system.

Attendees are reminded to use the rear door of the church to enter for the meeting between 2pm and 4 pm.

Shrewsbury Hard of Hearing is promoted as one way of breaking down the isolation of being deaf or hard of hearing. As well as regular speakers they have an annual summer outing and a Christmas lunch too.

Tea or coffee with biscuits will be available after the talk and there will also be a raffle.