How eye-opening story of 'Sarah' from Shrewsbury is a warning to us all over threat of homelessness

The story of "Sarah" is an eye-opener, and a stark reminder of how in this modern era, with people surviving from paycheck to paycheck in a cost-of-living crisis, homelessness could befall any of us.

Fortunately, for now at least, there has been something of a happy ending for the 59-year-old, who was given a roof over her head for Christmas with the help of the Shrewsbury Ark homeless charity. It was the Ark which shared Sarah's story to highlight the fact that homelessness can happen to anyone.

Readers will likely have heard of stories of homelessness ending in a much more devastating manner. Many of the people the charity supports suffer with drug or alcohol addictions. Some find themselves in and out of prison for stealing to feed their addictions. Some end up dead.

However, the story of "Sarah" may hit closer to home for a lot of people, ordinary people who may not be battling with an addiction or childhood trauma, but are finding themselves strapped for cash.

Figures from The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities revealed that more households in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin were estimated to be homeless at the start of last year (January to March 2023).

A total of 232 households in Shropshire were estimated to be homeless and owed a relief duty - where the local authority secures accommodation for a household - up from 203 the year before.

In Telford & Wrekin, 186 households were estimated to be homeless and were owed a relief duty, up from 148 the year before.

"Sarah", like many, was plunged into a financial crisis by the Covid pandemic. She had spent all of her savings training to become an independent travel agent, but then the pandemic struck and she lost her income, as well as her rented home.

All this came after her life took an unexpected turn. Having grown up and gone to school in Market Drayton before building a life by becoming a mother, childminder and even a sheep breeder, she ended up divorced, with some major health issues. The death of her father led to her moving in with her mother to care for her whilst she battled dementia. Her mother also died.

"Sarah" was forced to move into a caravan in Ironbridge during the pandemic, where she struggled with floods and isolation, before bouncing around various accommodation in Shrewsbury.

She fell foul of an obscure rule, which orders people staying in temporary accommodation not to spend too many nights away with family and friends, and found herself losing her home and ending up on the streets for eight weeks.

However, she surprised herself with her ability to manage daily life on the streets.

"She initially decided to stay near the train station to stay close to the transport police office but poor weather and late night disturbances lead to a decision to relocate to the Square, central to the services she needed, better protected from the elements and covered by CCTV," said Emily Bell, chair of trustees at Shrewsbury Ark.

"Sarah has discovered that the homeless community has its unwritten rules, which she navigates wisely.

"Individuals have their own places to stay and whilst she understands why those around her resort to drugs and alcohol to survive the long cold nights she steers clear of both.

"However she greatly appreciates the camaraderie of sharing food and company with fellow rough sleepers."

"Sarah" found that strangers hurl abuse and rubbish at her, which tested her resilience. But others have shown kindness.

"Life on the streets is hugely challenging," Emily added.

"Yet, amidst the adversity, she has been humbled by the kindness of people offering support, with children and families approaching her with money, food, and good wishes.

"Her story is marked by resilience, challenges, and the kindness of strangers. It sheds light on the harsh realities faced by those experiencing homelessness, challenging stereotypes and emphasizing the importance of compassion and support."

For more information about Shrewsbury Ark, visit shrewsburyark.co.uk/