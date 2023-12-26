Boxing Day flood warnings for Shropshire following heavy rainfall

A flood warning has been issued for the Showground and The Quarry in Shrewsbury and is expected to remain in place until December 27 following rising water levels at the Welshbridge river gauge.

Flood warnings have also been issued at the River Vyrnwy in Maesbrook and in Melverley.

The Environment Agency has warned that the heavy rainfall over the Christmas period has also seen water levels peak at the Crew Green river gauge. Consequently, a flood alert is in place for the River Severn in Shropshire. Alerts are also in place at the River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester, and the Severn Vyrnwy confluence.

The three flood warnings and three flood alerts come after phase one flood defences were put been in place in Frankwell last week with an accompanying warning is to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses.

However, water levels remain within the normal ranges downstream at Bridgnorth.

The Met Office say they are expecting no more heavy rainfall for Shropshire until 11pm on Boxing day.