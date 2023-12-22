'Terrible' deja-vu as Shrewsbury Christmas market cancelled AGAIN due to high winds

The Made In Shropshire market in The Square, Shrewsbury, had been rescheduled to take place tomorrow after anticipated 50mph winds forced organisers to postpone it from it's original date - Saturday, December 9.

But, in a cruel twist of fate, windy weather has put paid to the event going ahead again.

A spokesman for Made In Shropshire said: "Unfortunately we have had to take the awful decision to cancel our Christmas Fair this year. Due to the stormy, blustery conditions forecast it is not safe to set up our gazebos in The Square, Shrewsbury this weekend.

"Wind gusts are forecast between 30-40+ mph throughout the day. And whilst the Square is sheltered in some areas, it can unfortunately be very blustery, even with very little wind forecast.

"We understand this is terrible news for many, but we would like to thank you all for your support over the years and wish everyone a safe and happy Christmas and New Year. We hope to see you all again in 2024."

Made In Shropshire hold regular markets in Shrewsbury on the second Saturday of the month (excluding January) where traders sell local food, drink, arts, crafts and produce.

To learn more about the traders, visit madeinshropshire.org