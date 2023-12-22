National Trust venue under fire over 'eco rink' visitors brand 'dangerous and disappointing'

As part of its festive celebrations, Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, has this year introduced an 'eco rink'.

Made from acrylic, the rink is designed to replicate the ice skating experience, but a number of users have voiced their frustration after trying it out.

Writing on Facebook a host of people criticised the surface, with some describing it as "awful", while others said that it "was more of a slip rink than skate rink", adding: "Would love to see if anyone managed to skate on it."

Others said it was "dangerous and disappointing".

Responding to the criticism Attingham's Visitor Experience and Operations Manager, Nick Harris, said that they had received "a lot of great feedback," but added, while it had been "largely been positive, unfortunately the experience has not met some people’s expectations".

Mr Harris said they were satisfied that the eco rink posed less risk of injury than a traditional skating rink, but would be reviewing feedback on the experience.

It came after a slew of responses to a post from the venue about the attraction on social media.

One said: "We travelled quite a way for this Christmas experience and all left disappointed. It’s dangerous and disappointing. The tiles were lifting up. Everyone was going round at a snail pace holding onto the sides for safety. We managed two goes round the rink. Definitely would not recommend this."