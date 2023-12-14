MP calls for electrification of Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton line using HS2 millions

Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski has written to Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands Combined Authority, to urge him to use a grant expected to be given to the region by the Department of Transport.

Mr Kawczynski's calls for the investment follows a meeting he had with transport minister Huw Merriman, who confirmed that following the cancellation of the northern leg of HS2, a 'block grant' has now been earmarked for the Midlands.

The Government scrapped the Birmingham to Manchester leg of the high speed line in October when PM Rishi Sunak promised to divert £36 billion into transport in the Midlands and the North.

Mr Kawczynski has said that using some of this cash to improve transport links between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury was "an essential investment" that would bring "environmental, economic and social benefits" for the whole region.