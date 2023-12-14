Car park near river in Shrewsbury closed as water levels forecast to peak this afternoon

Shropshire Council say they took the decision to keep Frankwell Main car park closed based on Environment Agency advice and to ensure no customers end up at risk of flood.

A council spokesperson said: "Whilst river levels are falling, the Environment Agency are predicting levels rising to 3.2m this pm.

"Based on this advice, we are keeping the Frankwell main car park closed to ensure no customers end up at risk of flood."

The council is advising visitors to the county town to use the Park and Ride service or alternative car parks if they are planning to visit the town centre by car today.

"Please also plan your visit in advance as town centre is busy due to Christmas shoppers and events," they say.

"We will continue to monitor and only expect this to be a day or part day closure.

"Performances at Theatre Severn are still going ahead and we recommend you plan your journey in advance to find alternative parking."

At 12.51pm the river was recorded at 2.98m at Welsh Bridge.

In a flood alert updated this morning (Thursday) Welsh Bridge was predicted to peak between 3.0m to 3.2m this afternoon.

The Met Office is forecasting between a five per cent and 10 per cent chance of rain in the next few days.