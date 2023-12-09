Car crashes on A5 due to surface water
A driver has escaped serious injury after crashing on the A5 near Shrewsbury after hitting surface water.
West Mercia Police said on Saturday morning at around 8.50am that they were dealing with the collision on the A5 eastbound between Dobbies Island and Emstrey.
In a tweet, West Mercia Police said: "We are currently dealing with a collision on the A5 Shrewsbury eastbound between Dobbies Island and Emstrey - the car involved hit surface water and left the road.
"Thankfully driver not seriously injured and being checked over by West Midlands Ambulance Service."
The incident follows a weather warning issued by the Met Office for the region on Saturday.