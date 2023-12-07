Pamela Joyce Tutton, a widow who was born in Blackheath, in London, on January 9, 1923, lived alone at her flat in Shrewsbury.

Although she lived close to family she was "very independent" and lived alone, only having carers come to visit her once a day, an inquest heard on Thursday.

She had been found on the floor of her home on November 18 after suffering a fall.

Paramedics took her to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital where a CT scan revealed she had a bleed on the brain. She also had a broken pelvis and was placed on end of life care. She died on November 25.

Assistant Shropshire and Telford Coroner Heath Westerman, sitting at the Coroner's Court at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, concluded that Mrs Tutton's death had been accidental.