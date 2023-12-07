Academy trust staff cook up tasty treats for the community at Shrewsbury Food Hub

The Marches Academy Trust recently partnered with Shrewsbury Food Hub, to learn more about the work it does and contribute to that work.

As part of the trust's commitment to its strategic priority "working today to protect tomorrow", members of its Shared Services Team spent a day at the hub.

A spokesperson said: "We enjoyed preparing tasty meals from surplus food. This initiative not only reduces food waste but also provides support to local charities, schools and community groups.

"We are grateful to Shrewsbury Food Hub for the opportunity to assist and help make a difference.

"Discover more about Shrewsbury Food Hub’s fantastic work via their website and find out about their ‘foodshare’ programme online at shrewsburyfoodhub.org.uk/foodshare-timetable."

Shrewsbury Food Hub is a charity that works to prevent food waste, collecting surplus food from shops and farms and distributing it.