See inside Shrewsbury's former Lord Hill Hotel as conversion back into homes is completed

The stunning Grade II listed Georgian on Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury was once one of the town's premier hotels. But before that, it was an impressive family home.

Constructed in the early 19th century as a single residence, the building first opened as a hotel in the 1960s.

It had operated for almost 60 years when it ceased trading on New Year's Day 2020.

In summer 2021, property developers SY Homes submitted plans to return the building to residential status and transform the Grade II listed hotel into three family homes.

Two of those homes have already been sold, but the middle one - and the largest - is still up for grabs. 2 Lord Hill Gardens is now a luxurious family home, with a few nods to its historic glory.