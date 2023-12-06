Long delays between Shrewsbury roundabouts after A5 crash leave car on its side

Two people were assessed by ambulance staff at the Emstrey Island on Wednesday) afternoon but a woman passenger did not want to go to hospital and a man from the same car did not wish to be assessed, says the ambulance service.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of the A5 and London Road near Shrewsbury at around 2.50pm.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a lorry and a car had been involved in a collision and the car had ended up on its side.

"A woman who was a passenger in the car was assessed by ambulance staff but did not wish to go to hospital so was given self-care advice and discharged at the scene. A man from the same car did not wish to be assessed."

Police said they responded to a single-vehicle collision on the Emstrey Roundabout at about 3.18pm.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We responded to a single-vehicle collision on the Emstrey roundabout on the A5 in Shrewsbury. No injuries were reported."

AA Traffic News reported that the road was partially blocked and traffic was queueing due to crash on the A5 westbound before B4380 Emstrey Bank (Emstrey Island).

At 4.13pm it reported delays of seven minutes and increasing on the A5 eastbound between A458 and A49 (Preston Island).

And at Emstrey it was reporting delays of seven minutes but easing on the A5 westbound between M54 J7 (Wellington) and A458.