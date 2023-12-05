Crash on rural road 'partially blocks' route in both directions
Reports are coming in of a crash on a rural road that links Shrewsbury with Ironbridge.
By David Tooley
AA Traffic News says that the B4380 at the Dryton turn off has been partially blocked and traffic is slow in the area.
The website first reported the incident at 2.38pm on Tuesday (5) and reads: "Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on the B4380 both ways near the Dryton turn off."
The emergency services have been contacted for any more information.