Halls Fine Art is preparing to sell a Brougham, a four-wheeled, one-horse carriage, that could easily fit into a classic Disney or period movie.

The Brougham, which comes from an unnamed Shropshire country estate, is expected to fetch up to £3,000 when it’s sold at a fine art, antiques and jewellery auction this Wednesday (December 6) at Halls Fine Art’s Battlefield saleroom in Shrewsbury.

Alexander Clement, the company’s senior general valuer, said: “We’ve got the perfect solution to the age-old dilemma of what gift to buy at Christmas for the gentleman or lady who has everything!"

Abigail Molenaar from Halls Fine Art wearing one of two tiaras alongside the Brougham which will be sold by Halls Fine Art on Wednesday.

“There’s no better way to make a grand entrance at a festive occasion than to arrive in a horse-drawn carriage. Here at Halls Fine Art, we can offer the carriage part of the transport with an impressive Brougham from a Shropshire country estate that would grace any fine occasion. And it could be yours for around £3,000!

“It’s one of the more unusual things that we’ve sold at a December auction, but it could end up making the buyer very popular this Christmas.”

The carriage, named after Lord Chancellor Brougham in the 1830s, is a familiar sight in Victorian-era films and was very popular during the 1800s. The Lord Chancellor wanted a vehicle for a gentleman, built similar to a cab but light enough for a single horse to pull.

He took his commission to coach builders Messrs Robinson and Cook who completed the first Brougham in the spring of 1838 or 1839. It was the first enclosed carriage designed to be pulled by one horse.