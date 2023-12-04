"Avoid the area" plead police in Shrewsbury as they deal with Dobbies Island incident

West Mercia Police say they are dealing with a road traffic incident at the Dobbies Island.

A driver who was passing the scene earlier this morning said: "A grey van and a green lorry were involved, they were just by the exit to the A49 towards Bayston Hill.

"A couple of lanes cordoned off on the A5 approaching from Telford and on the roundabout as you went past them. There was a big queue of traffic back to Edgebold Roundabout too heading east."

AA Traffic News says the road has been blocked by a crash and traffic is queueing. They say the incident was first reported at 8.36am.

"Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A5 Westbound from the A458 to A49 Hereford Road (Dobbies Island). Congestion to Emstry Island.

West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre tweeted: "Officers are dealing with a road traffic incident at Dobbies island Shrewsbury. Traffic is building up so please avoid the area."