National Highways sets out 2024 plans for Shropshire roads including M54, A5 and A49

The organisation, responsible for the country’s biggest roads, has published notices establishing the right to carry out maintenance and improvement work overnight next year – from January 2 through to December 23.

The hours of work to be permitted are from 7pm to 6am – or 7am Saturdays and Sundays.

The roads included in the notices are the M54 and the A5 throughout Shropshire, the A49, the A483, and the A40.

It is expected that National Highways will publicise specific dates for work as they approach.

Meanwhile Shropshire Council has received a number of planning applications, including for the creation of six homes in Wem.

The application, for 26 to 28 Aston Street, is a resubmission, and asks for permission to build the homes after the demolition of an existing building.

Solar panels could be added to the roof of a home near Craven Arms if planning officers approve.

The proposal is for the front, south-facing elevation of the Bryn y Cagley Hall at Whitcot Keysett.

Permission is also being sought to vary a planning condition attached to the permission granted for Shifnal’s new medical practice.

Built on Haughton Road, the practice is yet to open and the condition relates to drainage arrangements for the development.

Planning officers are also being asked to consider a proposal to turn a former church into a home.

The application is for the conversion of the former Caynham Methodist Church in Caynham, near Ludlow, into residential accommodation, with the installation of a sewage treatment plant.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning department is also being asked to look at a number of proposals including one for more than 100 homes.

The application, for land to the north/east of Greenways Farm Shop, off Church Street in St Georges is for up to 120 houses.