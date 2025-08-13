The Foxes’ spirit take on Alberbury Cricket Club

Two Rowes stood firm, their bats in hand,

Painting strokes across the land.

Ian Millard’s blade was fierce and steady,

Ian Millard scores 80 runs, again!

A sparkling 80, sharp and ready.

Beside him stood Mr Toby Pedley,

26 Not Out with nerves set free —

All enabled by Ms Blain’s flair,

Who fed the runs with skill and care.

The Wicket Whisperer, sly and neat,

Lured Aldebury to defeat.

A husband and wife, side by side,

Running quick with joyful pride.

Two teenagers, fresh and keen,

Sharp as any Fox had been.

The groundsman swapped his mower blade,

For stumps and maidens, smartly made.

A father and son, eyes set on glory,

Added runs to the winning story.

Toby Cantwell bowls another 5 wicket haul for Calverhall Cricket Club

Then with the ball, they turned the screw —

Oh, what bowling this day knew!

Toby Cantwell’s magic spun,

A five-wicket haul — another one!

Captain Griffiths, calm and wise,

Six maidens under cloudy skies;

From nine full overs, barely six runs,

One wicket claimed, job well done.

Chris Rowe and Aiden Rish, too,

Each took two wickets in the cue.

Every Fox a piece did play,

And 58 runs won the day.

Ten heroes strong, with hearts of flame,

In true Foxes' spirit, they won the game.

A tale for the club to proudly tell —

When ten beat eleven, and did it well!