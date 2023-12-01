AA Traffic News says first reports of a crash in Copthorne Road, near the Pengwern Road junction were first reported at 2.38pm on Friday.

The traffic website said the road was partially closed because of a crash and slow traffic.

It said: "Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on B4386 Copthorne Road both ways near The Bricklayers Arms."

AA Traffic News

At 4.01pm, West Mercia Police officers were still at the scene.

They say it is a collision between two vehicles, and at the moment they don’t believe anyone involved has life threatening or life changing injuries.

More to follow.