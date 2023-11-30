Second crash in a week at junction on 'Shrewsbury's worst road' leaves cars stranded

Fire and ambulance crews were sent to a two-car collision on Wednesday at around 8.10pm.

The collision, between a silver Ford and a red Alfa Romeo, occurred at the junction of the A458 Welshpool Road with Gains Park Way. Both cars suffered significant damage to their front ends and were still in the road at around 9pm.

Two females and a male were assessed by ambulance staff and were fortunately found to have no injuries.

The incident is the second collision to occur at the junction in a week. Three people were checked over by paramedics after a two-car collision at the junction at around 2pm on Wednesday, November 22.

Just days ago, residents were calling for more to be done to repair Welshpool Road, which Bowbrook councillor Alex Wagner said was "the worst road in Shrewsbury".

Locals claim the issue has been ongoing for several years but has been made worse by heavy machinery from nearby housing developments.

Resident Lesley Seaton described the road as being in a "shocking state" and had noticed an increase in collisions.

Bicton resident David Kilby said he has personally witnessed three crashes and a number of near misses in recent weeks at both the Gains Park Way and Calcott Lane junctions.

He reported the road markings are almost entirely worn away.

Shropshire Council previously said that a scheme to resurface the road was being considered for inclusion in 2024/25 resurfacing programme.