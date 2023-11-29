A safety barrier at Woodfield Infant School was demolished in an apparent crash in Copthorne Road on Sunday evening, leaving the metal barriers twisted and wrapped in incident tape.

Councillor Julian Dean of the Green Party fears that the budget for a 20mph speed limit zone in Copthorne and Porthill is being "drained away on consultants".

The consultation closed in December 2022 but Councillor Dean said nothing has happened to bring it about.

"I fear there has been a leakage of money," said Councillor Dean.

But the councillor does not believe that 20mph signs on their own would slow down a percentage of drivers.

There would need to be "engineering solutions", he says.

"Signs would help but would not address the problem," he added.

"There are regular issues at Copthorne Road and at the Pengwern Road junction.