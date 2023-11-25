Winter drawing in as temperatures go sub zero with a warning sleet may be on way

Drivers had to scrape their windscreens, gritters were out and fires and log burners were lit across the region.

Photographers woke early to capture the scene as frost and hard ground replaced the mud and murky skies of November.

Frost over Ellesmere fields. photo Sue Austin

And the scene to be repeated during next week with even the chance of some sleet towards the weekend.

Visitors to Snowdonia/Eryri could see snow on the mountain tops by Monday says forecasters.

Rushbury frost. photo Peter Steggles

Photographer, Peter Steggles captured the scene at Rushbury near Shrewsbury while in Ellesmere the seasons met with autumn leave covered in a layer of frost.

Weather forecasters say temperatures will stay just above freezing on Sunday and Monday with the chance of light rain but dip again as the clouds clear for Tuesday.

While things could change sleet may affect Shropshire by Saturday.