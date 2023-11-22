Shropshire Star
Latest tributes to Shrewsbury teenagers as community comes to terms with tragedy

Shrewsbury is coming to terms with the tragic news that four teenagers from the town who had been reported missing after a Welsh camping trip have died.

By Rob Smith
The four Shrewsbury boys who tragically died in North Wales. Clockwise from top left: Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris. Photo: North Wales Police

North Wales Police made the horrific announcement on Tuesday afternoon, after a large-scale search of the area in Wales where four teenagers had gone missing.

Since the confirmation that police had found four bodies in a crashed silver Ford Fiesta off the A4085 at Garreg on Tuesday, businesses, churches, schools and sports clubs across the boys' home town of Shrewsbury have been sharing tributes and condolences.

Here we are sharing tributes and reaction to the news from Shrewsbury, across the county and beyond. If you would like to share your thoughts or condolences for use in this article, please email rob.smith@mnamedia.co.uk.

