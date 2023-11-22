Latest tributes to Shrewsbury teenagers as community comes to terms with tragedy

North Wales Police made the horrific announcement on Tuesday afternoon, after a large-scale search of the area in Wales where four teenagers had gone missing.

Since the confirmation that police had found four bodies in a crashed silver Ford Fiesta off the A4085 at Garreg on Tuesday, businesses, churches, schools and sports clubs across the boys' home town of Shrewsbury have been sharing tributes and condolences.

