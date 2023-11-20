The alarm was raised by worried members of the public in Abbey Foregate, near the English Bridge, at about 10.45pm on Sunday.

Three Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews including the service's water rescue unit were mobilised, along with an operations officer.

Also at the scene were the West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

A spokesperson for the police force said that the man did not enter the water.

The ambulance service said: "We were called to concerns for a patient’s welfare near to the English Bridge in Abbey Foregate with an ambulance and a paramedic officer attending the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man. Once brought to safety, he was assessed by ambulance staff and discharged at the scene."