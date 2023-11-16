Flood alerts still in place but river levels are dropping

While water levels are dropping on the Severn upstream of Shrewsbury, they are still rising further down.

Low lying land and roads next to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley could be affected, the Government's Flood online service says.

Locations that may be affected are Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

The Welsh Bridge was predicted to peak between 2.7metres to 2.8metres on Thursday afternoon. (16)

Buildwas was predicted to peak between 3.9metres to 4.1metres on Thursday evening, Bridgnorth predicted to peak between 3.0metrs to 3.3metres on Friday morning.

Flood alerts remain on the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, the Tern and Perry catchments and the River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester.