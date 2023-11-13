Three-vehicle crash on A5 near Shrewsbury sees rush hour disruption

Emergency services were scrambled following a collision involving three vehicles on the A5 west of Shrewsbury, at around 5.26pm.

The collision, which occurred between Montford Bridge and Nesscliffe, brought rush hour traffic to a halt while crews worked to make the scene safe.

A crew from Shrewsbury Fire Station was sent to the scene along with the West Midland Ambulance Service.

While it is not yet clear how many people were injured in the incident, a representative from the fire service said causalities were left in the care of ambulance crews.

Traffic data gathered at around 7.20pm suggested traffic was still moving slowly in the area, with the road reportedly remaining partially blocked.

The crash was the second incident on the A5 that rescue teams were summoned to on Monday after a two-vehicle crash partially closed the road near Oswestry at around 1pm.