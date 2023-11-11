The otter, assumed to have taken to dry land from the River Severn, was seen wandering up Pride Hill earlier today.

Onlookers found the Shrewsbury Town Rangers on duty in the town centre and, while the task might not have been in their job description, they were happy to step in and help the slippery customer.

Helen Ball, clerk of Shrewsbury Town Council said: "The rangers were able to catch him and pop him back in the river. An otter had a potter up Pride Hill is not something you see everyday."

Street rangers caught the otter and put him safely back in the river. Photo: Helen Ball

There have been many sightings of otters in the Severn across Shropshire and Shropshire Wildlife Trust has a Shropshire Otter Project to help secure their presence and increase their chance of survival.

Earlier this year an early morning worker in Shropshire caught on video a young deer wandering down Shrewsbury's Wyle Cop.