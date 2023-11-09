Shrewsbury police host annual Remembrance service

The service, at Monkmoor Police Station, was led by the Rev Canon Christopher Matthews, and was attended by a number of dignitaries and Shrewsbury Police Officers.

Those present to pay their respects included the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Becky Wall, the High Sheriff of Shropshire Mandy Thorn, Superintendent Stuart Bill, and the county's Lord-Lieutenant Anna Turner.

They were joined West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, who said it was an honour to remember the sacrifice of the fallen, and to mark the link between the police and the armed forces.

West Mercia Police Crime Commissioner, John Campion, with Police Superintendent Stuart Bill, at the service.

He said: "For me it is a proud tradition of the link between, not only the Shropshire community and military service, but military service and policing. There are lots of former and current military personnel in the ranks of West Mercia Police.

"That link is hugely important as we remember the sacrifices made."

Shrewsbury's Mayor, Councillor Becky Wall, and the county's High Sheriff, Mandy Thorn.

During the service attendees pinned poppies made by local school children to 'Unknown Tommy' statues made by the British Ironwork Centre.

The statues are part of Mr Campion's 'Pin your Poppy' project to honour servicemen and women.

Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner said: "It is always good to realise that we have not forgotten, and those that died did not lose their lives in vain, and that after the misery and upset that was caused by the wars, we are still grateful for those sacrifices made so we can continue to enjoy our freedoms."

The Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner, Shropshire's High Sheriff Mandy Thorn, Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, Police Superintendent Stuart Bill, and Shrewsbury Mayor Becky Wall.

She added: "It was particularly nice today that young children had made the poppies we were fixing to the Tommies which shows how they are aware and won't forget."