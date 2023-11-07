Shrewsbury mayor, Councillor Becky Wall, said: “We welcome members of the public to come along and pay their respects to all those who gave their lives in two World Wars and the conflicts which have since followed. It is important to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice of yesterday which allows us to enjoy our freedom of today.

“Services will be held across the town and the county in commemoration, and it is just as important now that we say ‘Lest We Forget’ as it has ever been.”

Councillor Wall will join Royal British Legion representatives at St Mary’s Church at 10.45am on Saturday, ahead of the two minutes silence on the stroke of the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.

Buglers will sound the Last Post at precisely 11am to mark the two minutes silence.

On Remembrance Sunday, the mayor will lead a civic procession with units of HM Forces and service organisations from Shrewsbury Castle.

The procession will leave the castle at around 10.20am, following the route of Castle Gates, Castle Street, Pride Hill, Mardol Head and St John’s Hill to the Quarry.

A memorial service will take place in the Quarry at the war memorial at 10.45am. Buglers will sound the Last Post, which will be followed by two minutes’ silence and the Reveille, after which wreaths will be laid.

On conclusion of the wreath-laying, the mayoral party will move to the saluting dais on St Chad’s Terrace, following which there will be a march-past and salute.

Military units and organisations will march from the Quarry main gates towards Murivance.

Rolling road closures will be in place between 9am and 12pm to allow the parade to pass by safely. Roads affected are Castle Street, Pride Hill, Shoplatch, St John’s Hill and St Chad’s Terrace. Roads will be closed for a short duration while the parade passes with controlled re-opening when safe to do so. St Chad’s Terrace will be closed for a longer period while the memorial service takes place.

The weekend town centre road closures along Wyle Cop (uphill), High Street and Shoplatch will be suspended on Sunday until the Remembrance parade and service have finished at around midday.

Residents who are unable to attend the event will be able to watch a live stream provided by Shrewsbury Town Council. The link for the event will be posted on the town council’s website and social media this week.