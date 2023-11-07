Controversial Shrewsbury town centre Travelodge approved despite 'stinging criticism' of plan

The application, from Morris and Company, is for the Barker Street Car Park in Shrewsbury – next to the Grade II* listed Rowley's House and Mansion.

It will see a four-storey 83-bedroom hotel built at the site – with three ground floor retail units.

The committee rejected a proposal to turn the plans down, and voted six members to four in favour of giving the proposal the green light.

The members voted on party lines with the majority six Conservative councillors carrying the vote and opposition members voting against – as happened with the North West Relief Road last week.

The submission, which is the second attempt to get a Travelodge approved on the site, has attracted a raft of strong objections with Shrewsbury Town Council, Shrewsbury Civic Society, and Shrewsbury Big Town Plan all calling for it to be rejected.

Historic England had also criticised the plan – describing the four storey building proposed as monolithic – but stopped short of issuing a formal objection.

Planning officer Phillip Mullineux told Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee that the authority's officers "are satisfied in the planning balance that the application can be supported."

Councillor Nat Green, who represents the area concerned, Quarry and Coton Hill, spoke against the proposal, issuing strong criticism of the decision to recommend it for approval.

He said: "There are many problems with this application, despite stinging criticism from the civic society, the Big Town Plan, and Historic England, it would appear that officers are prepared to accept this scheme on the basis that if you throw enough mud at a wall some will stick."

Councillor Green said he believed the development would cause "significant harm" to the setting of Rowley's House, describing it as "one of the most iconic half-timbered buildings in Britain."

He added: "It is simply too big for the plot."

An artist's impression of how the Travelodge could look.

Councillor Green said that he believed the applicant wanted the proposal considered before a 'design code' for the town comes into force.

He said: "This scheme will undermine the emerging design code for Shrewsbury. This scheme smacks of a cynical attempt to rush through a design that would not comply with the design code or the big town plan. The developer must know this."

He added: "No one is opposed to the principle of development on this site. This is not a motley crew who do not want change, simply the most influential authority on heritage assets saying this is the wrong design."

Ian Kilby, speaking on behalf of the applicant, defended the design of the building, saying: "The design reflects the form and grain of the historic townscape."

He said it will feature brick, stone and zinc, materials which would "stand the test of time".

Mr Kilby, who was formerly Shropshire Council's head of planning, said the proposal would be a £7.8m investment in the town, adding that the upper floors will be leased to Travelodge for 25 years.

Historic Rowley's House in Shrewsbury

He said the 83 rooms would provide for 42,000 visitors a year, bringing an estimated £2.7m to the local economy.

Green Party Councillor Julian Dean said the councillors should reject the officers recommendation and turn the application down.

Labour Party Councillor Ted Clarke added: "I am particularly impressed with the level of opposition from various different organisations within the town – established organisations, which I think we should take note of."

Liberal Democrat Councillor Roger Evans said: "I cannot understand why this is being recommended for approval in this town when you see all the comments from the civic society, Historic England and the Big Town Plan."

But Conservative Councillor Vince Hunt said: "I quite like this one, I think it will fit in there nicely."

He added: "I think it would frankly enhance the whole area.

"I am also concious of the fact the night-time and visitor economy of Shrewsbury has to benefit from this."

Conservative Committee Chair, Councillor Paul Wynn, said the plan would shield the "very ugly" side of Shrewsbury Baptist Church.

He said: "It really is an eyesore so this will enhance the area as far as that is concerned."

Conservative Councillor Joyce Barrow said: "I totally agree with Vince."

She added: "And I don't think I have ever said this before but I actually agree with everything the agent said, I think it fits in well there, it's great for the night time economy there are not enough hotel rooms, people are scrambling for that."

The application was passed by six votes to four.