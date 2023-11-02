Award winning leisure company offering Christmas surprise for lucky customer

Salop Leisure, which has its headquarters at Emstrey, Shrewsbury, will be taking on the Santa Claus role on December 18 when it announces the winner of a bumper £2,000 draw prize.

Comprising high street shopping vouchers, the prize will potentially cover all the winner’s Christmas gifts and possibly some bargains in the New Year sales.

To have a chance of winning the Christmas prize, customers need spend more than £5 at Salop Leisure or the company’s Love Coffee café and restaurant, Love Plants specialist plants store or Love2Stay touring caravan and glamping resort located next door, between November 1 and December 18.

Each customer will then be given an entry ticket to fill in and place in a large Christmas box at Salop Leisure.

The company will be providing lots of chances to enter the draw during this year’s Christmas Adventure at the Love2Stay resort where Santa’s Grotto and a Twilight Trail will be located from November 25.

Visiting Santa in his grotto will cost £12.50, which includes a gift. The Twilight Trail will cost £7.50 per person.

Love Coffee will offering a Christmas themed afternoon tea for £19.50 per person daily from November 20, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Customers must pre-book at https://linktr.ee/lovecoffeeshrewsbury.

The usual favourite snacks and drinks, including some seasonal treats, will also be served at Love Coffee.

Love Plants will have a good selection of Christmas trees available from November 21. Nordmann Fir trees are available freshly cut or potted, whilst Norway Spruce and Korean Fir trees will be potted.

Customers can take advantage of a home delivery service and will be offered a complimentary hot chocolate when purchasing their Christmas tree.

To prepare decorations for the festive season, Love Plants will also be showing and teaching customers how to make their own Christmas wreath for their home or as a gift.

The course costs £30 and will be held on December 2 from 12pm till 2pm. Book a place at https://linktr.ee/loveplantsshrewsbury.