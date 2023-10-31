Police dealing with concerns for safety of woman as two taken to hospital after Shrewsbury house fire

Emergency services on the scene on Ellesmere Road

Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury was closed on Tuesday as emergency services attended an "active crime scene".

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a report of a 'house fire, all persons accounted for' at around 8.23am.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance service said: "We were called at 8.10am to an incident at a private address on Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered two patients: a man and a woman.

"Ambulance staff treated the man for serious injuries and the woman for potentially serious injuries before they were both conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

Officers are currently dealing with a concern of safety of a woman on Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury. A fire within a flat has been put out by the fire service. Road remains closed. — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) October 31, 2023

A police officer at the scene described it as an "active crime scene".

At around 10am, police in Shrewsbury said they were still at the scene while they were "dealing with a concern of safety of a woman".

Resident Chris Davies, lives near the property.

Ellesmere Road was closed at around 8.30am on Tuesday

He said: "I did not know anything until my lodger said police told us to get out quickly.

"There were a lot of emergency vehicles. Police told us to come to Greenfields Street to be safe.

"I don't know what happened and don't want to speculate but it's like a reminder to be very careful about fire and how things can happen dramatically and quickly."

An anonymous resident said: "I heard the commotion at about 8.30. I was woken up by shouts and alarms.

"999 came very fast. I saw an ambulance take one person away. Some others were running around frantically."