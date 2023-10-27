Sara Jane Carr, who was known as Sally

Sara Jane Carr, who was known as Sally, had been the committed chair of trustees at the world-famous Centre for Alternative Technology in Machynlleth, Mid Wales.

An inquest was told that 64-year-old Ms Carr, a trained psychologist, had been found dead at her home in Shrewsbury on June 9 this year, following family raising concerns for her welfare.

Deputy coroner Heath Westerman, sitting at the Coroner's Court at Shirehall on Thursday, was told that Ms Carr had kept a journal that revealed her innermost thoughts and recorded her life as she "oscillated between joy and despair".

Her husband had unexpectedly died in March 2022 and a report from her GP at Radbrook Green Surgery recorded that she had been struggling to sleep and had been signposted to other mental health support. She had been prescribed anti-depressants.

She had a good social network in the UK and was a valued member of the Woodfield Tennis Club in Shrewsbury, where she was recognised as a good player of the game.

The inquest was told that she had a good time with family in Australia where she "danced all night" at her niece's wedding.

But her mood darkened on her return to the UK, where the inquest heard that she found out that a new relationship was not going to work out.

Her brother, Jim Carr, in a written statement, said that he had been so worried by his sister's mood that he decided to fly from Australia to the UK to be with her.

He had asked that a welfare check be carried out at her address in Woodfield Road, Shrewsbury, but she had sadly taken her own life by the time he arrived on June 10.

Mr Carr said his sister had been "unlucky in love" and while she seemed to be OK on the surface "journals showed she had suffered from self-doubt all her adult life".

Following the inquest proceedings online from Australia, Dr Nick Carr, her second older brother said his sister had suffered an eating disorder and had "struggled with relationships".

In a written statement Dr Carr added that his sister's journals revealed to him that she "oscillated between joy and despair" and "struggled with her relationships with men." But she had "hidden this from everyone".

He said he thought her disappointment with a new relationship may have triggered her low mood and that had combined with Covid she caught in Australia and the disruption to her sleep from visiting the other side of the world.

He described his sister as a "remarkable, talented, and vibrant woman" and that the family had been left "devastated and bewildered" by her death.

Dr Carr said everyone had done their very best to help his sister but that it was "just not possible to do anything".

"Sometimes, very sadly, it is the way it is," he said.

Shropshire deputy coroner Heath Westerman concluded that "on the balance of probabilities" she killed herself and she intended to and recorded a conclusion that her death was due to suicide.

The Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) posted a tribute to Ms Carr following her death.

It read: "Sally has been described as a bright spark, a force of nature, a beautiful soul – she was all of this and more.

"Thoughtful, kind, funny, clever, loving and very much loved, she touched many people’s lives with her empathy, compassion, sense of fun, and wise counsel."

They added that as well as being an incredible friend and colleague, she had a lifelong love for CAT.

"She first arrived for a week’s volunteering in 1986, and immediately felt at home," the statement read.

"She came back year after year, eventually volunteering to manage other volunteers before leaving her job as a leadership coach to come to work with us full time.

"On retirement in 2019, she was invited to join our Board of Trustees, becoming Chair in April last year.

"As Chair, Sally helped steer CAT’s development with passion, commitment and kindness.

"Across her various roles she worked with hundreds of different people, including many of CAT’s members, supporters and students, as well as trustees, staff and volunteers, giving generously of her time and knowledge and always seeking to find the path of the greatest good.

"Sally will be so very missed by all who knew her, and our thoughts and love go out to all of her family and friends at this difficult time."

